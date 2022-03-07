HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A wildfire killed one person, destroyed 35 homes and 92 other buildings Saturday. The fire also burned 110 vehicles

As of Monday, the fire is about 70% contained. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said it could be Sunday before the wildfire is fully contained. The fire has already destroyed 12,000 acres.

Johnson County’s Wildland Task Force responded to help fight the grass fire near the central-Kansas town of Hutchinson.

The team is made up of five personnel from Johnson County Fire District #1, four employees from the Olathe Fire Department, and two people from Johnson County Northwest Consolidated Fire District.

They are expected to return home to the metro either Monday or Tuesday, depending on what the need is in the disaster area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.