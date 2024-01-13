KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier in the week, Saturday’s Kansas City forecast looked slightly warmer than what’s now expected.

On Wednesday, the radars were showing six degrees at the kickoff of the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins Wild Card showdown.

The latest forecast from our FOX4 meteorologists now shows a frigid -4 degrees at kickoff and that could drop down to -6 by the second half.

Snow will also be something to monitor. It wasn’t originally in the game forecast, but the cold brought in slick snow during the day on Saturday.

We will have an updated forecast during our KC Kickoff pregame show at 5 p.m.

Those temperatures above would make it the coldest game in both Chiefs and Dolphins history.

Chiefs have played in 1-degree weather twice (1983 and 2016), although some claim the 1983 game versus the Bronces in the final regular season game was the coldest at half a degree.

The Dolphins’ coldest game ever was in Kansas City against the Chiefs in 2008 when they kicked off in 10 degrees. The Dolphins beat the Chiefs 38-31 in that Dec. 21 game in -12 degree wind chill from 20 mph winds.

The wind chill on Saturday will plummet what the air feels like to somewhere around -25 to -30 during the game.

-4 at kickoff would also make it the fourth coldest game in NFL history. The infamous Ice and Freezer Bowls were -13 and -9 respectively while the 2016 Wild Card game in Minnesota against Seattle was -6 at kickoff.

Currently, the fourth coldest game of all time was 2008 in Green Bay where temps were -1 at kickoff in the NFC Championship game. The New York Giants beat the Packers that day before beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl.