KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frigid temperatures with wind chills making it feel like 20-below zero greeted Kansas City Thursday morning.

The extreme cold had City Union Mission initiating it’s cold weather procedures.

The nonprofit says it expects to see an influx of men, women, and families who have nowhere else to go.

City Union Mission says it is prepared to offer warm clothes, hot meals, and a warm place to sleep to anyone who needs it.

Anytime the temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the mission opens a warming center at the Men’s Shelter. The shelter is located at 1108 E. 10th Street. The warming center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who wants to stay at the shelter can check in between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

City Union Mission’s Women and Family Shelter will also operate as a warming center. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone at the warming center can call the Hotline to reserve a bed or a family room. They will be assigned as space becomes available.