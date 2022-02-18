KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is lucky to have survived Thursday’s record-setting snow.

More than 7-inches of snow covered Kansas City by the time the storm moved out of the metro. A man spent much of that time sleeping outside the door of a metro non-profit.

Hope Faith shared a picture of security guards helping push the man through the snow in his wheelchair.

The organization said the man is homeless and suffers from multiple sclerosis. He parked his wheelchair outside of Hope Faith, waiting hours outside for it’s daytime homeless center to open.

He passed the time by sleeping under a tarp, according to the group.

“What we thought was a pile of trash actually a guest who has multiple sclerosis covered by a tarp while they slept in their wheelchair,” Hope Faith said in a Facebook post.

Volunteers rushed the man inside and were able to get him warm.

Hope Faith said it served more than 125-people through it’s day shelter during Thursday’s snow.

The group also operates a warming bus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily helping the homeless stay warm as they move inside shelters overnight.

The warming bus is part of Kansas City’s plan to help the homeless survive winter. It includes opening an overflow shelter when other shelters are full.

According to the city’s dashboard, there are 51-beds for single males available Friday night. The dashboard shows there are also 9-beds available for the LGBTQ population and 2 rooms available for homeless families.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.