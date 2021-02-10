KC snow timeline: Metro roads worsen Feb. 10, coldest temps yet to come

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is moving into the metro again today, February 10, and it will continue to do so over the morning and midday hours.

Wind chills are at or below zero degrees. Temperatures will only reach a high of 15 today. And that’s warm for where we are headed this weekend.

Here’s a timeline of expected snow and conditions today:

Morning commute

Expect light snow as a wintry system moves in across the area. Snowflakes were reported in the south metro as early as 6 a.m. Cold temperatures could quickly create slick spots.

Midday

Snow will likely continue into the middle of the day with off and on showers. It is expected to stick, creating slick spots particularly on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Watch your step and your drive.

Evening commute

Snow chances will wind down in the evening after a day of showers. Those driving back home should expect deteriorated roads. Less than an inch of snow will likely accumulate, but that could go a long way as temperatures will keep it from melting.

Another fast moving system will roll through tomorrow, Feb. 11 with more snow chances. Chance of snow is 60%.

The snow should stay away on Friday, but temperatures will drop. Then, expect another round of snow Saturday with the coldest temperatures in a long time.