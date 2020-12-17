KC Teachers! Request a virtual class visit from a FOX4 Meteorologist

Hello Educators!

This past year has been difficult at best. You and your colleagues have had to transition from your normal teaching practice to remote learning, setting up new lesson plans, devising and recording instructional videos, preparing materials, and finding new ways to check in on and connect with your students. And all of you have done this while juggling the effects of COVID-19 on your family and personal lives as well. You are all frontline heroes. At FOX4, we applaud each and every one of you. To provide you support FOX4 and Bayer have created a weather and science lesson for these trying times.

Beginning in January 2021, we are excited to announce that FOX4 will be delivering its award-winning school program, FOX4 School Day, directly to Kansas City Metro area students at their schools – virtually!

A FOX4 meteorologist will deliver a 30-40-minute interactive presentation focusing on science and weather, hands-on experiments, quiz questions, and a weather Q&A session. The materials will cover severe weather, weather safety, air pressure, how weather affects crops and our food supply, and much more.

We will present the program through Microsoft Teams or Zoom. The presentation can be recorded to share with other teachers and schools in your district. Our meteorologists will share a clip of the presentation during newscasts, so please plan accordingly if you have students that cannot be on tv.

And, for teachers, Bayer’s Making Science Make Sense program will provide all supplies and instructions for teachers to implement hands-on STEM experiments for each classroom. The target is 5th graders, but if your 4th and 6th graders are interested in participating in the presentation, please let us know. Once taped, the presentation can be share with all grades and schools.

We are tremendously excited about delivering our new FOX4 School Day program directly to area schools, virtually, and can promise a fun, interactive experience!

What we need:

Scheduling: Please complete the questionnaire link below and provide three dates and times that work best for your entire grade to participate virtually

Thank you – FOX4 Weather Team

