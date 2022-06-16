KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After hitting the warmest daily low for 2 days in a row, Kansas City temperatures will only keep rising as they climb close to 100 degrees this week. If we hit it, it will be the first time since July 12, 2018.

The National Weather Service says that next week, the Kansas City area will reach a forecast high of 98 degrees.

Though the area has not reached 100 degrees since 2018, the heat index has reached well into the 100s this past week.

The heat looks like it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday next week with a forecast high of 98 both days. It’s been nearly 4 years since we’ve reached 100 in KC. Last time it happened was 7/12/2018. @NWSKansasCity

Some severe weather in the forecast for tonight including potential hail, damaging winds and flooding. Starting tomorrow, rain is out of the forecast for the foreseeable future and the heat is here to stay.