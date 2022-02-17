KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers weren’t the only ones struggling to get around Kansas City Thursday morning. Pilots flying into KCI Airport also had some issues after landing.

The airport tweeted that it’s operation crews had to escort a handful of planes to gates because of visibility issues.

The escorts may have been the simplest thing crews at KCI Airport and the Downtown Airport handled during Thursday’s wintry weather.

When the snow starts falling, crews hit Kansas City’s streets to clear the way as quickly as possible. That same effort takes place at the two airports.

As Kansas City set a new snowfall record, crews rolled out a massive effort to keep the runways, taxiways, roadways and parking lots at both airports open and operational.

The Aviation Department uses 16 snowplows, 10 massive rotary brooms, 7 snow blowers, 3 chemical trucks, and pavement sensors to keep the runways and taxiways open when it snows.

During the snow removal process, the aviation department says air traffic is handled a little differently too. In the case of KCI, there are three runways. One runway is closed at a time to allow crews to clear the snow. The Aviation Department said the airport’s second parallel runway is used if there is not a severe cross-wind.

At the Downtown Airport where there aren’t as many flights, crews normally have enough time to remove snow between arriving and departing flights.

Clearing a runway is not as simple as clearing a highway. According to KCI Airport, after the plows move through, trucks with rubber-edged plows and rotary front brooms move into action. They are used to gently remove snow and ice from areas with lights that are in the pavement.

Then snow blowers remove the windrows and piles of snow from the pavement and blow it beyond the airfield lights and signs. KCI said a similar process is used to remove snow from taxiways and runways using specialized “snow dozers” and “ramp hog plows.”

The entire process of clearing a runway at either airport usually takes 40 to 90 minutes.

Just like on streets and highways, the Aviation Department uses sand and anti-icer on pavement to improve traction. Unlike on highways, the sand at the airport is specially graded. While the finer sand means less damage to jet engines, it’s more than three-times more expensive as sand used by street crews.

Crews also need to take the time to “squeegee” excess deicer used to deice planes from apron areas to keep them safe for planes and ground crews.

The Aviation Department also has trucks that keep airport roads and parking lots clear of snow and ice. When the temperature falls below 20-degrees, chemical pellets are added to the salt used to help with its effectiveness.

The airports also use small riding tractors with front-end brooms to remove snow from sidewalks quickly. The Aviation Department said free dig out and jump start service is available to travelers in all on-airport parking lots.

Travelers are also asked to check KCI Airport’s website for delays and cancelations before leaving home.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.