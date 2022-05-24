LAWRENCE, Kan. — With rain expected in the area over the next few days, Lawrence Public Schools have rescheduled the graduation ceremony for Lawrence Free State.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Free State Football Stadium, but will now take place on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Rain is expected to fall throughout a majority of Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Showers are forecasted for Thursday along with cool temperatures before its heats up for the weekend.