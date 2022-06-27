LAWRENCE, Kan. — The City of Lawrence is offering new ways for residents and visitors to beat the heat this summer.

The following locations will be open and operate as cooling sites everyday through the rest of the summer. The locations will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lawrence Community Building, 115 W. 11th St.

Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.

East Lawrence Recreationl Center, 1245 E 15th St.

The following three locations will also be open, but with different hours.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, will be open as a cooling site Monday – Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1-9 p.m.

The Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center will be available as a cooling site, but hours will vary, so check with them directly by calling 785-832-7946.

If the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, the Union Pacific Depot will open from noon to 2 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to use one of the sites.

If you plan on spending time at a cooling site, remember to take any medication with you, as well as a snack, if you think you’ll need it.

