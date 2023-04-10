PARKVILLE, Mo. — Lightning strikes spire at Mackay Hall at Park University on April 10, 2023.

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University evacuated a building on campus Monday morning.

Lightning hit one of the spires at Mackay Hall around 9:45 a.m. Monday as thunderstorms moved through the area.

A spokesperson for Park University said the strike caused smoke, and firefighters responded. Crews did not find a fire inside the building.

The university evacuated the building for about 15 minutes as a precaution.

The strike knocked out internet and phone access to Mackay Hall and three other buildings on campus. Some staff members are working from other other other areas on campus until service is restored.

Classes at the university are not impacted.