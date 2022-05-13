GLADSTONE, Mo. — An investigation is underway in the Northland after fire damaged a Gladstone home Friday morning.

Firefighters from both the Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri Fire Departments responded to the fire on 76th Terrace. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators said it’s possible a lightning strike may have started the fire because it started during the time storms moved through the area.

