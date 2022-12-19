KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and a wind chill watch; the latter is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning for the Kansas City region.
FOX4’s weather team said temperatures could feel like they are below zero for roughly 72 hours, and at times, the NWS said wind chill temperatures could drop as low as 35 below zero.
With wind chill temperatures like this, there are several warming shelters opening up for those who need them.
Below is a list of resources available. FOX4 will update this list as we get more information.
MISSOURI:
KANSAS CITY, MO:
Kansas City has several community centers open as warming shelters:
- Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
- Marlborough Community Center, 8200 Paseo Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64131
Mid-Continent Public Library locations will also be open during regular business hours:
- Blue Ridge Library, 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo 64138
- Green Hills Library Center, 8581 N. Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64154
- Red Bridge Library, 453 E Red Bridge Road Kansas City, MO 64131
- Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Mo 64157
LIBERTY:
Withers Library 1665 S. Withers Road Liberty, Mo. 64068
WESTON:
Weston Library 18204 Library Drive Weston, Mo. 64098
INDEPENDENCE:
Roger T. Sermon Community Center 201 N. Dodgion St. Independence, Mo. 64050
- Open Dec. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Those needing help can call 211 at any time to get information and resources.
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- North Independence Library, 317 W. 24 Highway, Independence, Mo. 64050
- South Independence Library, 13700 E. 35th St. South, Independence, Mo. 64055
- Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, Mo. 64055
- Fairview Neighborhood Library, 18109 E. 12th St. North, Independence, Mo. 64056
SMITHVILLE:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Smithville Library 120 Richardson St. Smithville, Mo. 64089
RIVERSIDE:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Riverside Library 2700 NW Vivion Road Riverside, Mo. 64150
BLUE SPRINGS:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Blue Springs North Library 850 NW Hunter Drive Blue Springs, Mo. 64015
- Blue Springs South Library 2220 S. 7 Highway Blue Springs, Mo. 64014
RAYTOWN:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Raytown Library 6131 Raytown Road, Raytown, Mo. 64133
PLATTE CITY:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Platte City Library 2702 NW Prairie View Road Platte City, Mo. 64079
PARKVILLE:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Parkville Library 8815 Tom Watson Parkway Parkville, Mo. 64152
OAK GROVE:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Oak Grove Library 2320 S. Broadway St. Oak Grove, Mo. 64075
LONE JACK:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Lone Jack Library 211 N. Bynum Road Lone Jack, Mo. 64070
LEE’S SUMMIT:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Lee’s Summit Library 150 NW Oldham Parkway Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64081
- East Lee’s Summit Library 2240 SE Blue Parkway Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64063
- Colbern Road Library Center 1000 NE Colbern Road Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086
KEARNEY:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Kearney Library 100 S. Platte-Clay Way Kearney, Mo. 64060
GLADSTONE:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Antioch Library 6060 N. Chestnut Avenue Gladstone Mo. 64119
GRANDVIEW:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Grandview Library 12930 Booth Lane Grandview, Mo. 64030
GRAIN VALLEY:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Grain Valley Library 101 SW Eagles Parkway Grain Valley, Mo. 64029
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Excelsior Springs Library 1460 Kearney Road Excelsior Springs, Mo. 64024
EDGERTON:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Edgerton Library 404 Frank St. Edgerton, Mo. 64444
DEARBORN:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Dearborn Library 206 Maple Leag St. Dearborn, Mo. 64439
CLAYCOMO:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Claycomo Library 309 NW 69 Highway Claycomo, Mo. 64119
CAMDEN POINT:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Camden Point Library 401 Hardesty St. Camden Point, Mo. 64108
BUCKNER:
Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Buckner Library 19 E. Jefferson St. Buckner, Mo. 64016
KANSAS:
KANSAS CITY, KS:
Crosslines, 550 State Avenue Kansas City, KS 66102
- The shelter normally opens with temps are 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
- Shelter operations will start from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following day. Guests will be allowed to be onsite from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Blue Valley Library 9000 W 151st St. Overland Park, KS 66221
- Central Resource Library: 9875 W 87th St. Overland Park, KS 66212
- Oak Park Library: 9500 Bluejacket St. Overland Park, KS 66214
Overland Park will also have two community centers and its city hall lobby open during business hours:
- Overland Park City Hall lobby 8500 Santa Fe Drive Overland Park, KS 66212
- Matt Ross Community Center 8101 Marty St. Overland Park, KS 66202
- Tomahawk Ridge Community Center 11902 Lowell Overland Park, KS 66213
MERRIAM:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, KS 66202
PRAIRIE VILLAGE:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Corinth Library 8100 Mission Rd Prairie Village, KS 66208
DE SOTO:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- De Soto Library 33145 W 83rd St. De Soto, KS 66018
EDGERTON:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Edgerton Library 319 E Nelson Edgerton, KS 66021
GARDNER:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Gardner Library 137 E Shawnee St. Gardner, KS 66030
LEAWOOD:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Leawood Pioneer Library 4700 Town Center Dr Leawood, KS 66211
LENEXA:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Lenexa Center Library 8778 Penrose Lane Lenexa, Kansas 66219
SPRING HILL:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Spring Hill Library 109 S Webster St Spring Hill, KS 66083
ROELAND PARK:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Cedar Roe Library 5120 Cedar St. Roeland Park, KS 66205
SHAWNEE:
Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:
- Shawnee Library 13811 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66216
- Monticello Library 22435 W. 66th St Shawnee, KS 66226
