KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and a wind chill watch; the latter is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning for the Kansas City region.

FOX4’s weather team said temperatures could feel like they are below zero for roughly 72 hours, and at times, the NWS said wind chill temperatures could drop as low as 35 below zero.

With wind chill temperatures like this, there are several warming shelters opening up for those who need them.

Below is a list of resources available. FOX4 will update this list as we get more information.

MISSOURI:

KANSAS CITY, MO:

Kansas City has several community centers open as warming shelters:

Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134

Marlborough Community Center, 8200 Paseo Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64131

Mid-Continent Public Library locations will also be open during regular business hours:

Blue Ridge Library, 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo 64138

Green Hills Library Center, 8581 N. Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64154

Red Bridge Library, 453 E Red Bridge Road Kansas City, MO 64131

Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Mo 64157

LIBERTY:

Withers Library 1665 S. Withers Road Liberty, Mo. 64068

WESTON:

Weston Library 18204 Library Drive Weston, Mo. 64098

INDEPENDENCE:

Roger T. Sermon Community Center 201 N. Dodgion St. Independence, Mo. 64050

Open Dec. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Those needing help can call 211 at any time to get information and resources.

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

North Independence Library, 317 W. 24 Highway, Independence, Mo. 64050

South Independence Library, 13700 E. 35th St. South, Independence, Mo. 64055

Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, Mo. 64055

Fairview Neighborhood Library, 18109 E. 12th St. North, Independence, Mo. 64056

SMITHVILLE:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Smithville Library 120 Richardson St. Smithville, Mo. 64089

RIVERSIDE:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Riverside Library 2700 NW Vivion Road Riverside, Mo. 64150

BLUE SPRINGS:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Blue Springs North Library 850 NW Hunter Drive Blue Springs, Mo. 64015

Blue Springs South Library 2220 S. 7 Highway Blue Springs, Mo. 64014

RAYTOWN:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Raytown Library 6131 Raytown Road, Raytown, Mo. 64133

PLATTE CITY:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Platte City Library 2702 NW Prairie View Road Platte City, Mo. 64079

PARKVILLE:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Parkville Library 8815 Tom Watson Parkway Parkville, Mo. 64152

OAK GROVE:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Oak Grove Library 2320 S. Broadway St. Oak Grove, Mo. 64075

LONE JACK:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Lone Jack Library 211 N. Bynum Road Lone Jack, Mo. 64070

LEE’S SUMMIT:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Lee’s Summit Library 150 NW Oldham Parkway Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64081

East Lee’s Summit Library 2240 SE Blue Parkway Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64063

Colbern Road Library Center 1000 NE Colbern Road Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64086

KEARNEY:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Kearney Library 100 S. Platte-Clay Way Kearney, Mo. 64060

GLADSTONE:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Antioch Library 6060 N. Chestnut Avenue Gladstone Mo. 64119

GRANDVIEW:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Grandview Library 12930 Booth Lane Grandview, Mo. 64030

GRAIN VALLEY:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Grain Valley Library 101 SW Eagles Parkway Grain Valley, Mo. 64029

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Excelsior Springs Library 1460 Kearney Road Excelsior Springs, Mo. 64024

EDGERTON:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Edgerton Library 404 Frank St. Edgerton, Mo. 64444

DEARBORN:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Dearborn Library 206 Maple Leag St. Dearborn, Mo. 64439

CLAYCOMO:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Claycomo Library 309 NW 69 Highway Claycomo, Mo. 64119

CAMDEN POINT:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Camden Point Library 401 Hardesty St. Camden Point, Mo. 64108

BUCKNER:

Mid-Continent Public Library locations open during regular business hours:

Buckner Library 19 E. Jefferson St. Buckner, Mo. 64016

KANSAS:

KANSAS CITY, KS:

Crosslines, 550 State Avenue Kansas City, KS 66102

The shelter normally opens with temps are 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Shelter operations will start from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following day. Guests will be allowed to be onsite from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

OVERLAND PARK:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Blue Valley Library 9000 W 151st St. ​Overland Park, KS 66221

Central Resource Library: 9875 W 87th St. Overland Park, KS 66212

Oak Park Library: 9500 Bluejacket St. Overland Park, KS 66214

Overland Park will also have two community centers and its city hall lobby open during business hours:

MERRIAM:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, KS 66202

PRAIRIE VILLAGE:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Corinth Library 8100 Mission Rd Prairie Village, KS 66208

DE SOTO:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

De Soto Library 33145 W 83rd St. De Soto, KS 66018

EDGERTON:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Edgerton Library 319 E Nelson Edgerton, KS 66021

GARDNER:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Gardner Library 137 E Shawnee St. Gardner, KS 66030

LEAWOOD:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Leawood Pioneer Library 4700 Town Center Dr Leawood, KS 66211

LENEXA:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Lenexa Center Library 8778 Penrose Lane Lenexa, Kansas 66219

SPRING HILL:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Spring Hill Library 109 S Webster St Spring Hill, KS 66083

ROELAND PARK:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Cedar Roe Library 5120 Cedar St. Roeland Park, KS 66205

SHAWNEE:

Johnson County Library locations open during regular business hours:

Shawnee Library 13811 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66216

Monticello Library 22435 W. 66th St Shawnee, KS 66226

