Local NWS office to survey Nashville tornado damage

Throughout Tuesday, the local National Weather Service office based out of Nashville has been on the ground in the affected areas surveying damage left behind from the early morning tornado. Just below are a few photos and a video of some of the aftermath.
The twister that tore through town very early Tuesday morning was a part of a parent supercell that prompted tornado reports from Camden, Tennessee, about 90 miles west of Nashville, through the state capitol, and then continuing some 80 miles east to Cookeville! This was a long-lasting supercell thunderstorm, and the Nashville tornado was likely one of a couple of different tornado touchdowns in a matter of hours from the same storm.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there has not been an official rating given to this Nashville/Cookeville tornado, but very early damage reports from the National Weather Service puts it in the EF3 category or possibly higher, meaning wind speeds could have been around 155-165 mph as the tornado went through the north side of Nashville.
That rating could be bumped up as more surveying takes place and more reports will become available over the next couple of days.