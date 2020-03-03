Local NWS office to survey Nashville tornado damage

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: General view of a mural on heavily damaged ???The Basement East??? in the East Nashville neighborhood on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A tornado passed through Nashville just after midnight leaving a wake of damage in its path including two people killed in East Nashville. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Throughout Tuesday, the local National Weather Service office based out of Nashville has been on the ground in the affected areas surveying damage left behind from the early morning tornado. Just below are a few photos and a video of some of the aftermath.

22 fatalities and many more injuries have been reported across Tennessee after a massive tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee and surrounding areas: https://t.co/YJJQ0QJPlP pic.twitter.com/81qE2mv3YP — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) March 3, 2020

The twister that tore through town very early Tuesday morning was a part of a parent supercell that prompted tornado reports from Camden, Tennessee, about 90 miles west of Nashville, through the state capitol, and then continuing some 80 miles east to Cookeville! This was a long-lasting supercell thunderstorm, and the Nashville tornado was likely one of a couple of different tornado touchdowns in a matter of hours from the same storm.

The tornado that hit #Nashville actually continued east to Cookeville, about 80 miles away! Another report from the same storm came out of Camden to the west. That's a long-lasting, deadly storm. #PrayForNashville pic.twitter.com/0TfFWNm7Ze — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) March 3, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has not been an official rating given to this Nashville/Cookeville tornado, but very early damage reports from the National Weather Service puts it in the EF3 category or possibly higher, meaning wind speeds could have been around 155-165 mph as the tornado went through the north side of Nashville.

Survey results so far: Mount Juliet (Wilson), at least EF-3 damage (155-160 mph). Donelson (Davidson), at least EF-3 damage (160-165 mph). This is just damage observed in these neighborhoods and it might possibly be the same tornado. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020

That rating could be bumped up as more surveying takes place and more reports will become available over the next couple of days.