KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Another day, another round of heat. Early afternoon temperatures are back into low 90s for some and we’re not far away from tying today’s record high of 92!

Temperatures as of 2 PM

We’ll be getting back close to records again for Thursday, with highs in the low 90s again.

From a moisture standpoint, we could use some additional rains. Both to help cool us down and help the plants and grass out.

We’re still lagging behind farther and farther with every dry day after some rain last weekend.

Precipitation almanac for Tuesday

Luckily, our departures for the month and the year can be easily made up.

I think we’ll have rain chances Friday and Sunday in the short-term. A weak cold front will finally move close enough to the KC Metro to fire up storms in KS late Thursday. The leftovers will move in Friday morning, with additional storms (possibly strong) Friday afternoon.

Future radar for 5 PM Friday

Saturday looks dry for the most part now and Friday’s rain end very early Saturday morning, and we’ll wait on more showers and storms to come Saturday night into Sunday.

Future radar for 8 AM this Sunday

Future radar for 4 PM this Sunday

There could be some nice totals by the end of the weekend around the area as well.

Possible rain totals through this weekend

After the weekend, temperatures regulate near 80 degrees to start the new work week, but the potential for more heat comes back right after. Upper 80s seems possible once again.

We’ll keep you up-to-date after the next several days!