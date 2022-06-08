LOUISBURG, Kan. — The storm system that moved through the metro Wednesday morning damaged a popular attraction.

Louisburg Cider Mill in Louisburg said the covered porch pulled away from it’s main building. The building also suffered roof damage and damage to its air conditioning unit.

Strong winds also blew over three outbuildings, damaged a small stage, and caused a lot of tree damage at the cider mill.

Three nearby homes also suffered tree damage and damage to power poles.

Miami County said it plans to deploy a drone to check both areas for additional damage.