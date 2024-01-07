KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several cities, including Overland Park, plan to hold off on treating roads until Monday to minimize using unnecessary treating material that will wash away in the morning rain.

The city of Kansas City, MO, is preparing to treat roads Monday afternoon to avoid material washing away before temperatures drop and flurries begin.

Some Kansas City residents started prepping for the winter weather over the weekend by stocking up on groceries and other essentials.

“We went to Costco yesterday and stocked up on frozen chicken and all of the necessities, toilet paper, paper towels,” Nancy Bishop, who lives in the KC metro said. “We went extra early. It was so busy you could hardly even find a parking space.”

Claire Canaan, the Assistant Director of Community Preparedness for Johnson County’s Emergency Management Department, says preparation is key when it comes to winter weather.

“During the storm, staying indoors, if you do have to drive or go somewhere, making sure that you have the necessary supplies and things in your vehicle if you get stuck, if you get stranded. Making sure you have those extra boots, extra clothes, blankets, things to keep you warm if your vehicle is stranded,” Canaan explained.

Canaan suggests having food, water and warming supplies in cars and homes.

“Make sure if you need supplies, you have those supplies: water, food, personal items. If you have a family plan or if you don’t, maybe consider making a family plan. But if you do have one, review it, make sure everybody’s on the same page about what to do when the storm hits,” Canaan said.

Canaan also suggests planning for possible power outages.