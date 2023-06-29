MARYVILLE, Mo. –Severe storms cause tree damage on the Northwest Missouri State University Campus June 29, 2023. (PHOTO: Jeremy Werner)

MARYVILLE, Mo. — People in northern Missouri are cleaning up after a Thursday-morning storm ripped through communities.

By the time residents got the all-clear the storms had knocked out power to thousands of customers and damaged property.

Pictures taken by Jeremy Werner show the battered trees left behind on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University Thursday morning.

An hour east of the campus in Bethany, the storm ripped a wall from a mobile home and destroyed a roof on a metal building, according to information reported to the National Weather Service.

Thousands of people living in the area also found themselves in the dark as the storm knocked out power moving through.

A spokesperson for Grundy Electric Cooperative said it had at least 3,200 customers across a three-county area without power as of noon Thursday. Crews and contractors are working to repair 30 damaged power poles and miles worth of damaged power lines.

The power company said wind gusts of as high as 100 mph were reported with the storm.

While there are reports of extensive tree damage and power outages, there are no known injuries at this time.