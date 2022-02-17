KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay home Thursday as snow falls across the Kansas City area.

Numerous accidents were reported throughout the morning rush hour as people braved the icy roads.

“We need your help! Our crews are having difficulties clearing roadways due to crashes and stranded vehicles.” MoDOT tweeted. “We need a clear path to clear a path for motorists.”

Traffic on multiple highways and interstates turned into parking lots due to crashes.

The northbound lanes of Interstate-29 near KCI Airport was closed for nearly an hour as travelers tried to catch flights. At least four-cars were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate-35 near downtown, and another crash on Interstate-35 in the northland caused backups. Westbound Interstate-670 also experienced backups because of a crash.

At one point during the morning drive, a KC SCOUT map showed the entire downtown loop in gridlock.

❄️Winter Weather/Traffic Alert: Vehicle crash WB I-670 to Broadway Blvd. Use caution in the area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/HpFpff1QjN — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 17, 2022

FOX4 meteorologists expect the snow to fall until mid-afternoon, but Kansas City is under a winter weather alert through 6 p.m.

MoDOT asks drivers to stay off the roads for the remainder of the day to help plows clear the snow and ice as quickly as possible.

The same is true for city streets across the metro. Plows can clear faster if there is no traffic and if parked cars are moved off streets.

