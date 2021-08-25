More hot, steamy weather towards Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– High heat and humidity took a bit of a back seat today as rain and extra clouds came down from the north this afternoon, capping the afternoon warming. However, this week will still be dominated by heat as we hit 95 degrees Monday and Tuesday, with more mid-90s forecasted tomorrow and Friday.

So far this summer, it’s been so-so with regards to heat. When looking at all of the highs and lows at KCI since June 1, we’re barely cracking the Top 40 hottest summers in Kansas City weather history.

List of the hottest KC summers from June 1st through August 24th. This summer ranks number 39. Courtesy: ACIS

However, we may be moving up this list over the next week or two, thanks to what may be coming our way.

The Climate Prediction Center is expecting a solid (about 58%) chance of above-normal (“normal” high temperature is 84 degrees) temperatures for Kansas and western Missouri to open the first nine days of September. And that goes for Labor Day weekend, if you’re trying to get outdoor plans together.

CPC Temperature Outlook for September 2nd-8th. Notice the bullseye of best chance of above-normal temperatures over us.

One of our longer-range models hits on this:

As far as precipitation goes, our area is in need of some rain to help some abnormally dry areas northeast of Kansas City right now. Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, and Monday look to be the best opportunity for some widespread rain around our area. Up next, there may be something around Labor Day weekend.

CPC Precipitation Outlook for September 2nd-8th. A better chance of more rain for the Midwest.

The Climate Prediction Center has a slightly better chance of rain for the center third of the country. Our long-range models are more spread out about additional fronts and rain chances for next weekend, so it’s tough to say (as always). However, a new tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea (Invest 99L) may be bringing big problems to the Texas/Louisiana area early next week, and possibly even affecting the Midwest.

2 PM EDT: Here are Key Messages on the disturbance currently in the southern Caribbean Sea https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/ad5YDrbBwK — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2021

Whatever is coming out of the Gulf of Mexico early next week may curl back into Arkansas and Missouri on its way to the eastern U.S., bumping up our rain chances. But, we’ll wait and see on that.

Overall, be prepared for more heat and humidity for Labor Day weekend plans. We’ll keep our eyes open for additional rain next week!