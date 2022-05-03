KANSAS CITY, Mo.– With the spring season fully underway (even though it may not fully feel like it), we’re entering the time of year where rain is essential to keep things nice and green before the summer heat. So far, it’s been slow to getting going.

The month of April was a “not-that-great” type of precip month, with only 2.35″ of rain, coming in tied for 92nd on the April precip records, and coming in below-average by almost 2 inches.

A not-that-great month of April, from a precipitation standpoint

May (followed closely by June) is typically our wettest month of the calendar year, so we’ll be looking for big improvements from the April numbers. And we got off to a fast start from last night’s storms.

Drizzle throughout the daytime hours Monday opened the door to showers, heavy rain, and storms, especially after 9 PM. A couple of Severe T-storm Warnings were issued on the south side of the area for 60 mph gusts as well. A helpful half-inch to one inch of rain fell out of that round.

Some totals around the area from Monday’s rain

This week, we’ll watch another storm in the western U.S. to come into the Plains starting Wednesday. This will fuel another multi-day rain event for KC. Starting Wednesday afternoon, showers and storms will push through Kansas into Missouri from the west/southwest.

Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday will likely be the wettest part of this stretch, as steady, heavy, and widespread rain is expected for, at least, the first half of the Thursday AM rush hour.

Future radar for 5 AM Thursday the 5th

A lull will likely come midday Thursday before redevelopment of scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Some severe storm chances are being watched for Thursday as the surface low approaches KC as well!

By Friday morning, the center of the surface low will be east of the area, and rain will be pushing away throughout the day.

With the rain done in the area, we’ll likely have 1-3″ of additional rain from this week’s event, adding to May’s very early but fast start.

Even more storms are anticipated throughout the first half of May, at least, as the Climate Prediction Center keeps KC and much of the Midwest in the green, “above normal” chances for precip through the 17th.

CPC’s Precip Outlook for the U.S. May 11th through the 17th

The good news is Mother’s Day weekend! After Friday morning, the weather will do a 180 as very warm temperatures and sunshine return Saturday and Sunday. 70s and 80s are looking likely for all!

We’ll keep you updated on the rainfall timeline, totals, and severe chances this week, right here!

