Morning storms damage trees, cause power outages in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system that swept through Kansas City, Missouri, knocked out power and caused tree damage Tuesday morning.

It also brought thunder, lightning, and interesting looking clouds over the metro.

Shelf cloud approaching I-70 near Lawrence 📷: Conner Keyeski #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/jh4z1u0ZDM — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) August 31, 2021

At the height of the storm, more than 3,400 Evergy customers were without power. The company said crews were already working on the outages. Evergy also said the timeframe to restore power would not be impacted by crews heading south to help following Hurricane Ida.

“When utilities send help to storm ravaged areas, we take into account our own customers’ needs, including potential storms in our home service area,” Andrew Baker, Senior Communications Manager for Evergy, said in a statement. “Evergy’s planning process drives how many of our crews we make available to help our neighbors while still managing our primary responsibilities to our own customers.”

Strong winds caused a lot of damage to the roof of a home in Lansing near the correctional institute.

There are also numerous reports of tree damage in the Leavenworth area. The storm split at least one tree in half in front of a home in Tonganoxie.

Cleanup is already underway after the storm knocked down some huge limbs in Basehor.

The FOX4 Weather team expects the rain to move out of the Kansas City metro with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s by Tuesday afternoon.