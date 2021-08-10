Morning storms knock out power to thousands, leave damage behind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lightning, wind, and heavy rain ripped through the metro Monday morning.

As of 9:15 a.m. nearly 30,000 Evergy customers were dealing with power outages. The hardest hit areas were in Kansas City’s Northland.

Many outages have already been reported, but you can check to see the status of your neighborhood.

There are also numerous reports of trees damaged near Weatherby Lake, Platte Woods and Parkville areas. This is a picture @Lawnworxkc shared with FOX4 of tree damage near 45 Highway and I-435.

Another FOX4 viewer shared pictures of his deck that was destroyed when a large oak tree fell during the storm. He said the tree also damaged the roof on his house.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office also shared video of a deputy removing tree limbs off a road.