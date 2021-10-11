Much-needed rain for the Metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Even though the Chiefs lost to the Bills, something good did happen last night. We FINALLY had some widespread rain in the area! And it rained hard!

Anyone who went to the game and sat around during that hour rain delay after halftime could tell you that.

Totals today across Kansas City were anywhere between 1-3 inches, which was a huge help. Before last night, we haven’t seen half an inch of rain (or more) in a single day since September 4th!

The thin strip of red indicates those 3 and 4-inch totals.

Some three- and four- (plus) inch totals were found just west of KC in eastern Kansas from additional downpours late last night as well.

We all know that the pattern had been really dry before this. Coming off a dry September and first part of October, dry conditions spread quickly across the Midwest.

Wide view of drought conditions in Kansas & Missouri. From last Thursday.

A local view of drought conditions around KC. Also from last Thursday.

We should see a good amount of improvement with the next Drought Monitor update come this Thursday.

There will also be another opportunity for even more rain as our next system comes through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Outside of another chance for severe weather, especially for central and eastern Kansas, more widespread rain is possible.

Possible rain totals after the Tuesday-Wednesday system. An additional 0.25 to 1 inch can be possible in our area.

A third chance comes on Friday, and confidence is growing around another 0.25-1 inch totals. Stay tuned this week for more updates on Friday.

Hopefully the next two rounds come to fruition because the long range outlook does not look good for additional rain after this week. Skies will dry out for the weekend, so that’s good for outdoor plans at least.

Drier-than-average conditions may return to the Metro once again by the third week of the month.

For the middle and end of the month, the trend will likely become drier yet again, but still, that doesn’t mean no precip at all. Again, we’ll try to soak up all the rain we can now.

And it’s also important to note that we’ve recorded measurable snowfall (greater than or equal to a tenth of an inch) in each of the last three Octobers. So we’re not far away from that time of the year where snow CAN BE possible.