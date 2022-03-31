KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Kansas City region is drought free thanks to the precipitation throughout the month of March.

The region saw 5.14 inches of rain and 4.3 inches of snow in March which took the entire area out of abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought categories.

As of last week, parts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri remained in the abnormally dry category, but heading into April, they moved out it.

To compliment being drought free, the FOX4 Weather Crew has more snow and rain in the forecast.