ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Joseph Tuesday night.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

No one was injured during the storm.

The NWS survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado in eastern St. Joseph, with winds up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 mile.

The NWS will have more details later and FOX4 will keep you updated.