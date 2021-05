KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, the weather radio transmitter in the area is down.

The NWS urges people to find different methods of receiving their weather alerts like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio, local tv and radio, wireless emergency alerts and weather apps, sirens and the internet.

The weather radio transmitter in KC (KID-77) is currently off the air. We are working to resolve it with the service company technicians.



Please find alternate methods to get warnings as storms move into the area later tonight. pic.twitter.com/3b24euKIVc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 9, 2021

With severe weather headed toward the metro, FOX4 will be updating as much as possible with the latest weather information.