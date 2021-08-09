New “area to watch” churning in the Atlantic

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– While we’ve been dealing with typical summertime heat, humidity, and storms here in KC, it’s been abnormally quiet in the tropical Atlantic. No named storms have formed in that part of the world since Elsa dissipated on July 9th over the Northeastern United States. That kind of quiet stretch this time of year hasn’t happened since the 2009 season. NOAA issued their updated 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, saying that the tropics will wake up again, and this may be one of several more storms as we push through the peak of hurricane season.

View of the Atlantic Ocean as of this afternoon. The “area to watch” is circled in yellow. Credit: COD Meteorology

It’s likely that we’ll see the next named storm in the Atlantic over the next couple of days. A area of low pressure continues to gather itself as it drifts to the north and west, closing in on Barbados. This may have an impact on several land masses in the Caribbean and, eventually, the Gulf of Mexico.

2pm EDT 9 Aug — Recent satellite wind data indicates the system 100 miles ENE of Barbados lacks a well-defined center. A tropical depression is still likely to form today or tonight as the low moves WNW at 10-15 mph through parts of the Lesser Antilles.https://t.co/NERCKLZFZm pic.twitter.com/8SfewjbrG7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 9, 2021

The National Hurricane Center, as of 1 PM today, has given this “area to watch” an 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, indicating that a new tropical depression may form as early as today and the next named storm (which would be called “Fred”) may be soon to come. As the case with Elsa in July, the possible naming of Fred will be way ahead of the average schedule:

National #Hurricane Center now has 80% chance of tropical cyclone formation for low pressure area northeast of Barbados. The next name on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list is Fred. The 1991-2020 average date for 6th Atlantic named storm formation is August 28. pic.twitter.com/7JcHNPYRNd — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 9, 2021

While there is no official forecast from the National Hurricane Center on its projected path as of this afternoon, it’s expected to maintain that north-northwest course. Folks in the Lesser Antilles, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Haiti will really have to watch for updated watches and warnings as the preparation time will be shorter than normal. If that path continues, impacts to Florida or other Gulf Coast states are possible.

We’ll continue to update you on the progress of this developing storm as it makes its way through the Caribbean and closer the Florida and the Gulf Coast states.