New Atlantic area to watch is gaining strength

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Taking a break from the seemingly endless days of rain to focus on something else way far away from Kansas City: the tropics. Even though our area is nowhere close to the ocean or Gulf of Mexico, we can still get heavy rain from a dying tropical cyclone from time to time. And if you or someone you know is planning a vacation getaway to the Gulf Coast, you’ll want to pay attention over the next week or so.

Current stats of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season: 4 tropical storms, 0 hurricanes

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season started on June 1, and once again, we got off to a hot start. We’ve already had Ana (formed on May 22, 10 days before the official start of the season), Bill, Claudette, and Danny, the latest storm forming quickly off the South Carolina coast Monday before fading away over Georgia and Alabama Tuesday. Now, all is quiet as of Wednesday, but another storm is soon to be named. The latest area to watch is way out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about 1,300 miles away from the nearest land, but has its sights set on the Lesser Antilles, before drifting into the Caribbean Sea.

2 PM EDT: NHC is monitoring a broad low pressure area with a high chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next 48 h. Potential tropical cyclone advisories are likely to be issued later today, and Lesser Antilles interests should monitor this system. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/SjOsBmz7Ir — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 30, 2021

With the high chance of having a new Atlantic storm, what may be “Elsa” could be the earliest fifth Atlantic storm on record.

National #Hurricane Center now gives 90% chance of tropical cyclone formation in next five days to tropical wave in central tropical Atlantic. Next name on the 2021 list is Elsa. Current earliest 5th Atlantic named storm formation is July 6 (Edouard in 2020). pic.twitter.com/uida0Y5bmO — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 30, 2021

As of Wednesday afternoon, satellite data does not show a clear, defined center of circulation yet, but that will develop late today or tomorrow. Early model data also shows a run into the Caribbean Sea, but it’s too early to tell with certainty whether the system heads for Central Mexico (Cancun, Mexico included) or take a north turn towards Cuba and eventually the Gulf Coast states.

We’ll keep you updated as new information comes out over the next two days. Continue to check back for updates if you or someone you know is planning travel down towards the Gulf of Mexico over the next week or two!