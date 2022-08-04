KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy time around Kansas City and the Midwest this past week, with rounds of heavy rain bringing flash flooding to St. Louis and eastern Kentucky. And then areas southeast of the KC metro last night.

Calhoun, Missouri, in Henry County picked up a whooping 9″ of rain from heavy showers and storms south of I-70 yesterday afternoon and last night!

Estimated rainfall from Wednesday night’s rain. Notice the reds and blues indicating totals much higher than 4 inches!

With the increased rainfall just south of town recently, the new drought monitor released today has reflected that:

Updated local and regional drought monitor released today, August 4th

Those along I-70 are still struggling with dry, moderate drought, and severe drought conditions. Moderate drought has moved into the Lee’s Summit area now as well!

Farther south, extreme drought still continues for southwestern Missouri, southeastern Kansas, and into Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Unfortunately, the trend is still dry between today and about the 17th of August.

Climate Prediction Center Long Range Precip Forecast through August 17th

There are a couple of rain chances in our Long Ranger to keep the hope up. Scattered showers and storms may roll back in late Sunday into Monday, thanks to another weak cool front.

Estimated rainfall totals from this Sunday into Monday.

So, there’s some improvement to come in the near future but throughout the month, expect more brown than green around the area.

