KANSAS CITY, Mo.– As of 2 PM this afternoon, Kansas City now has a new record high temperature for March 2nd. We hit 83 degrees in town, with mid 80s not too far away in Kansas. We may even tack on a few more degrees before the day is done. It’s the first 80-degree day of 2022, well ahead of the average first day, April 4th.

2 PM Tuesday temperatures. A new record high temperature has been set today.

This warm-up has been pretty impressive over the last several days: from the 20s last week, to the 40s and 50s over the weekend, and now…low 80s today.

From 20 degrees one week ago to 83 degrees (at least) today. What a run!

Wild weather is still expected later this week, but not in the form of heat. Temperatures cool down some tomorrow, thanks to an advancing cold front that should move through the area tonight. Thursday’s high may struggle just to get to 60 degrees!

A cold front to our north this afternoon will be moving down and cooling us down tomorrow.

That same front will eventually stall to our south, and then turn right around and move north through the area, bringing the 70s back Friday and Saturday, and setting the stage for rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to the warmth in our area this week, there should be at least some storm energy in the atmosphere by Saturday afternoon. And as another front moves through, we could have a loud and active afternoon.

Future radar as of 3 PM this Saturday the 5th

The Storm Prediction Center also agrees that some ingredients are present for storms. They included the KC Metro and point northeast in an early 15% chance of severe weather for Saturday.

An early indication of possible severe weather in parts of the area this Saturday. We’ll be watching this.

Those planning on heading to Sporting KC’s opening home match against Houston this Saturday should pay close attention to the forecast, as showers and storms are expected throughout the match. Plan on bringing ponchos. A lightning delay may possible too, depending on where exactly the storms set up in relation to Children’s Mercy Park.

Warm, windy, and stormy will be the forecast for Saturday afternoon. Not the best weather for the Sporting KC home opener.

The weather takes an even sharper turn by the end of the weekend, as colder air rushes in behind the front and a chance of both rain and snow comes to town late Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. So there are plenty of things to watch for, but we’ll keep you updated on all of the changes.

For now, enjoy the warmth that continues this week!