New record low in Kansas City as morning air temperature plunges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new record low temperature has been set at KCI as an unprecedented cold snap keeps its icy grip on the metro.

The international airport recorded an air temperature of -9 degrees. That’s one degree lower than yesterday morning’s record, which was measured at -8.

This number may still drop as well as the morning continues.

Lawrence, Kansas recorded even colder temperatures, coming in at a whopping -17 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect across the entire region. It feels like -25 at KCI with the wind and -30 in Lawrence.

Power companies across the U.S. initiated rolling blackouts yesterday, Feb. 15 as a way to conserve energy. Evergy said 60,000 people across the metro were affected yesterday, temporarily losing power.

Companies said the grid is going through high levels of use, taxing the system below the necessary reserves.

Here are some things power companies suggest you do to reduce your energy use:

Set your thermostat four degrees lower than usual.

Avoid the use of large electric appliances, including washer/dryers and dishwashers, during the early morning and late evening hours, when demand for electricity is highest.

Close heat escape routes in your home.

Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise, which helps force warm air down into the room.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat seeping out of windows.

This story will be updated if the record temperature drops lower.