New system to bring some rain & snow

Another week…another storm system to track. After missing out on hefty 4-6+” of snow throughout the Deep South and Dixie Alley last week, we’re watching the next low pressure system set its sights on the KC metro over the next two days. Now, moisture won’t be as dense with this round as the one down south, but it’ll be something to talk about.

By the way, if you can, take a walk or run this afternoon (Wednesday afternoon that is) because today will be the best and warmest day for outdoor activities out of the next seven. Starting tomorrow, the cold front connected to this system will have already moved past us in the morning, which means temperatures will fall steadily throughout the day.

Possible radar image for 9 AM Thursday. The cold front will be passing through KC during this time.

As the front moves through, some scattered, light showers or pockets of drizzle will fall across the area in the morning, but the afternoon looks dry. Friday, however, may be a different story. As colder air sweeps in, snow may fall throughout northern MO and KCMO.

Possible radar image at 6 AM Friday.

Snow will taper off Friday night into Saturday morning across the area. Afterwards, a dusting to 1″ could be on the ground around town. Higher number around 2″ are possible in northern Missouri towards the MO/IA border.

Possible snow totals by early Saturday morning.

The trick with this snow forecast will be the wind. Gusts Thursday and Friday will be strong, in the 35-40 mph range. That’ll blow the falling snow around quite a bit, making measuring inconsistent across short distances. Regardless, another low impact storm compared to the 1st of this month.

Possible wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Possible wind gusts Friday afternoon

We’ll keep on eye on this new weather-maker and let you know of any updates or changes as we head towards Friday.