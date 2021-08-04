NOAA issues new update to 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– While we rarely feel the effects of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes here in the middle of the United States, loved ones living along the East/Gulf coasts and travel to/from your summer vacation spots can definitely be impacted.

Maybe you’ve already had felt some of those headaches or impacts from any one of the five named storms in 2021.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued an update to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast Wednesday, and another above-average year is still expected.

Credit: NOAA

With the new update, the amount of named storms has increased slightly from 13-20 named storms forecasted back in May 2021 to 15-21 named storms as of Aug. 4.

The number of hurricanes and major hurricanes have remained about the same with the update. Overall confidence in the above-average season has, of course, increased as well.

The original 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast from May 2021. Credit: NOAA

So far, we’ve already observed Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Elsa, with the last three making landfall somewhere in the United States. According to NOAA, Elsa was the earliest 5th storm on record as well.

The possibility of additional landfalls is high as we are just getting into the peak months of hurricane season (August, September, and October).

Approximate tracks of the five named storms so far in 2021

Luckily, there has been a noticeable lull in the development of tropical cyclones, something that hasn’t been seen in several years:

The Atlantic has had no named storm activity since #Elsa dissipated on July 9. The last year that the Atlantic had no named storms between July 10 and August 3 was 2009. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/RbyZtuG18o — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 3, 2021

But that break may soon be ending:

Aug 4, 2pm EDT: The Tropics are getting more active with two primary disturbances. One is several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, and the other should emerge off W Africa late tomorrow. It's time to regularly monitor the latest forecasts at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB! pic.twitter.com/lLltKQi5gT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 4, 2021

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further development of these disturbances and more as we continue to push through hurricane season. The official end of the Atlantic hurricane season comes Nov. 30.