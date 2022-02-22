OAK GROVE, Mo. — The city of Oak Grove plans to gather as a community to mark the 5 years since a tornado ripped through the community.

An EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the community on March 6, 2017. Amazingly no one was killed in the storm.

Just like they did in the days following the tornado, the community will again come together at Webb Park Pavilion at noon on March 6 this year.

They plan to reflect on the night of the storm and the progress that has been made since then.

Lunch will be provided and the first 100 people in attendance will receive free commemorative shirts.

