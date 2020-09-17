One dead, one missing in Alabama after Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — At least one person is dead in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

A man was killed and one woman is still missing in the north side of the Back Bay area. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Gulf Shores, Ala. which neighbors Orange Beach.

Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes told NewsNation affiliate WKRG the man’s death was water-related as a result of Sally.

The storm lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line early Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland.

Sally, now a tropical storm, continues to bring life-threatening flooding to the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama, and heavy rains from the storm are spreading northward into eastern Alabama and western Georgia.

The center of Sally will move across southeastern Alabama tonight, over central Georgia on Thursday, and South Carolina Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center continues to move inland Wednesday night.