KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Tuesday was a nice day with some heavy morning rain and comfortable afternoon temperatures! That ate into the monthly and yearly precip deficits by quite a bit. Before Tuesday, we were down 1.59″ at KCI.

Tuesday’s 1.19″ of rain helped ease some of the drought conditions locally.

Totals from the rest of the area:

Other rain totals from Tuesday. Ignore the zero in Clinton. They picked up 0.84″ yesterday.

We have to go back all the way to June 24th to find the last time this summer that Kansas City saw more than one inch of rain in a single day! So it’s been a while!

So, what’s next? A round two would be even better to keep everything somewhat greener during these dog days of summer. We’ll look towards Friday and Saturday as our next best chances.

Another weak cool front will slide back down from Nebraska and Iowa, prompting some scattered showers and a few storms Friday afternoon. With the front slowing down once it gets into Kansas/Missouri, we’ll likely have a similar set-up for Saturday afternoon.

Future radar as of 5 PM this Friday.

Future radar as of 6 PM this Saturday.

Widespread rain doesn’t look incredibly likely with this round, but those who get some showers from that two-day stretch could pick up a quarter of an inch or so. Under thunderstorms, those amounts may double.

Possible rainfall totals from Friday-Saturday this week.

With this rain coming through over the weekend, you may have to change up some weekend plans. We’ll be watching the forecasts for KC Current match and Chiefs game as well.

As of now, we’ll keep scattered rain and storms in the forecast for both.

Forecast for the KC Current match this Friday.

Chiefs forecast as of 1 PM today.

Have the rain gear just in case if you’re planning on going to either of this events! We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next couple of days here on-air and online!