KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro has a chance at another round of wintery weather later this week.

Cold rain may turn into snow Thursday night into Friday, causing possible flashbacks to recent cy weather for drivers and police.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted video of a truck crash that happened on Interstate 70 at Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs. The video shows just how quickly roads can become dangerous.

Lately, wet roads have turned to icy roads. Just like last Friday night! It got real, real slick, real fast! Especially on bridges/overpasses.



Video from Tpr. Booker, last Friday on I-70 at Adams Dairy. Thankfully, no injuries!



What's in store for Thurs evening? @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/NEwtH493MW — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 28, 2023

That crash happened about 10 miles east of a much larger crash near the Stadiums.

Police closed I-70 near Manchester for more than six hours to clear a crash that involved multiple vehicles.

At one point, drivers started turning around and traveling the wrong way on I-70. Others decided to drive the opposite way down an on-ramp to get out of the traffic mess.

There were no serious injuries reported in the pileup, according to Kansas City police.