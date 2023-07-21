OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One week since thunderstorms ripped through the Metro and property owners continue to work to clean up the mess.

Overland Park residents will have a new new debris drop-off site open this weekend. It’s at Young’s Pool at 8421 W.77th Street. The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The city’s drop-off site Parks Headquarters, 11921 Hardy, is also open. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Homeowners aren’t the only people cleaning up, city crews are hard at work too.

“Yes finally,” Steve Dalky, Overland Park resident, said. “It’s wonderful. It’s a huge machine back there.”

Crews removed a tree that was blocking the roadway in his neighborhood for a week.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said crews had to wait on electricity to be restored before they removed the tree.



“We’ve been through this before and the key is to go as fast as you can safely to clear debris,” Skoog said. “I think we’ve had 16 homes that were hit by debris and suffered some amount of damage. We’re very fortunate there were no injuries.”

The drop off sites are only for Overland Park residents. The city said volunteers will be checking for an Overland Park ID or ID with utility bill.



“We appreciate everybody coming by and dropping off their debris from their yards,” said Skoog. “Last week we had a thousand vehicles come through.”