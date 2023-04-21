KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A freeze warning is in effect overnight Friday into Saturday for parts of the Kansas City area.

Cool air continues to filter into the Midwest, with record cold temperatures possible this weekend.

The following counties are under a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Saturday: Atchison, Doniphan and Leavenworth in Kansas and Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan and Worth in Missouri.

Saturday morning lows will be near the freezing mark, and the Kansas City area will struggle to warm up, reaching only the upper 40s despite partly sunny skies.

Then the entire Kansas City area is under a Freeze Watch from 1-9 a.m. Sunday as temperatures will drop below freezing. Temperatures will warm up later Sunday to the mid-50s.

Gardeners should take extra steps to protect outdoor plants that could be vulnerable to the cold.

Below normal temperatures will continue next week, and rain chances will also return by Tuesday, FOX4’s Weather Team says.