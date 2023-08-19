KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are many events happening across the Kansas City metro this weekend.

But part of going to these events is making sure you can stay cool.

As the balloons almost took flight at the 3rd annual Great Balloon Glow event, so did the temperatures, which wasn’t an ideal situation for Jonathan Kunz, who like many, has to work in these brutal conditions.

“It takes a minute to getting used to. Yeah, it’s grueling,” Kunz said.

But the key word outside of heat for the next five days is preparation.

“Bring water, stay hydrated. I brought four waters with me and I’m going to have to have someone bring more.”

He is preparing for however high mother nature takes our temps.

“It’s very important. That’s why we’re staying in the shade as much as possible and staying hydrated. That’s what’s important,” one grandmother at the event said.

“We’ve got a cooler full of water and Gatorade and all of that,” said a mom with her young child.

It has been scorching across the city, with the heat index reaching 110 degrees.

Some important reminders are to have water on hand, hydration is key and limit your activity when outside.

Here are some signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion:

Skin is hot and red

Headache, dizziness and confusion

Nausea and/or vomiting and cramps

Organizers here at the Great Balloon Glow expected nearly 40,000 people to cram in for a night under the lights that never disappoint.

“To see these tethered balloons that will—weather—wind being low enough, will be inflated around sunset, and then these huge puppets together with strawberry swing crafts, and arts, and food trucks and then entertainment,” Matthew Naylor, CEO of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, said.

Most community centers and libraries across the metro will serve as cooling centers during normal business hours and don’t only be mindful of yourself but check on your neighbors as well.