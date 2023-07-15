KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tens of thousands were left without power after a windstorm coupled with a thunderstorm roared across the metro.

From Lawrence, Kansas, to the middle of Missouri, people spent the day picking up tree limbs and flushing out the water.

Yesterday’s winds gusted at nearly 90 mph in much of the metro. Right now, utility crews from three states are on their way here to help restore power as outages affected more than 200,000 customers.

“It was about 4:15, it was really windy, and the rain was coming down like crazy,” Tim Guise, who has been without power for more than 24 hours, said

Guise and his wife were inside enjoying their Friday night when the lights began to flicker. His power was about to go out and he was about to make quite the discovery.

“The neighbor’s tree, you can see where a huge limb broke off,” Guise said.

At least three homes were damaged by this limb that snapped, falling and snatching a set of power lines on its way down.

Now, a decades-old oak tree rests on a garage that surely will need repairs.

“You get those winds that are maybe 60 to 70 miles an hour. These big ole’ trees, some of them catch the wind, and down they come.”

24 hours later, Guise is still without power, from a storm that wreaked havoc from one end of the metro to the other.

At the peak of the outages, Evergy had more than 180,000 customers in the dark.

In Overland Park, a playground set was twisted up and thrown. Downtown, near the Crossroads, video shows the extent of the flooding right after the non-stop down poor.

For Joyce Slater and her husband, the last 24 hours without power have been less than ideal.

“I’ll be 75 this summer, and he’s 81,” Slater said.

‘Being real hot, steamy, the food. I don’t how the food is doing in the fridge.”

Evergy says this is the largest storm that they have been hit by in the company’s five-year history and will need days to recover.

The company brought in extra crews from Iowa, Colorado and other parts of Missouri to assist.

“I understand they had what? 150,000 outages? So it takes time. I’m patient,” Guise said.

Evergy says by tonight they’ll have close to 3,000 people working to help restore power and it will be a 24/7 operation until every customer has their power back on.