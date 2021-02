KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are reminding drivers that street lights and digital message boards can also be impacted by the rolling black outs.

By request, a great graphic borrowed from @CityofEnid reminds you of 4-way stop rules. pic.twitter.com/kpqeVX6yR7 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 16, 2021

When approaching a streetlight that has gone out, it should be treated as a four way stop. If a message board is turned off, please proceed with caution as road conditions may be poor.

Evergy has announced it will resume rolling blackouts in the metro as cold temperatures prompt high energy usage.