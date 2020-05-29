Possible Olathe tornado Thursday

Another weird weather day yesterday with a ton of rain for parts of the area and very little (comparatively) in other parts. When things are looked at again in 2 years or whatever...and we go into the record books to look back at this day...we'll look at the "official" stats, kept up at KCI and see that yesterday we had a whooping .25". Some places got 20 times that much...perhaps even more.

There was also the wind damage that hit parts of west Olathe. At first I thought it was a microburst but it might have been a small and brief little spin-up that lasted a block or two. Those would be the types of spin-ups that really can't be warned on ahead of time...just one of those things.