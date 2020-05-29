Possible Olathe tornado Thursday

Thursday was a very busy weather day for the FOX 4 Team. Along with the heavy rainfall and flash flooding metro-wide (where multiple reports of 3-6″ were found), we noticed on radar that there may have a VERY quick spin-up around the Olathe area while the heavy rain was falling.
Viewer video sent to the newsroom Friday morning confirmed the strong wind gusts, along with quick changes in wind direction that blew down trees limbs and took trash cans on a wild ride. The FOX 4 Weather Team has been in contact with the local National Weather Service office since Friday morning, and we are currently awaiting confirmation on the status.