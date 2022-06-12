MANHATTAN, Kan. — Severe weather with at least one possible tornado moved across northeast Kansas Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service warned a radar-indicated tornado was moving toward Manhattan.

Kansas State University warned students and staff that the possible tornado headed straight toward campus and to take cover immediately.

There are reports of damaged trees and power outages across the community.

Damage was also reported in Marysville, about two and a half hours northwest of Kansas City.

Pictures show damage to buildings in the town’s downtown area and there were reports that four commercial buildings may have collapsed during the storm.

Maryville’s police chief asked people to stay away from the area overnight and until damaged could be assessed Sunday morning. Anyone with damage is asked to report it to the police department so officers can document it.

“We’ve had a lot of assistance, people calling, asking ‘hey, how can I help?’ If you want to help, please check on your loved ones to make sure everyone’s doing OK,” Chief Matt Simpson said during a Facebook update Saturday evening.

Simpson said while there is damage, there weren’t any reports of injuries from the storm.

Crews are in the area and will be working to clean up as much as possible overnight.

Power was also knocked out to much of the area. People who need electricity for things like oxygen tanks are welcome to stay at the Marysville police department until power is restored, according to officers.

