KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power problem has some homeowners hot under the collar Monday afternoon.

Evergy said there is a mechanical issue with one of its substations. The issue has knocked out power to about 7,000 people south of the Plaza and south of Mission Hills.

Evergy said it has a crew working on the problem.

At this point, the company doesn’t have an estimation of when the issue will be fixed.

If you get too hot in your home, head to the closest library branch or community center to safely beat the heat and cool off until power is restored.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.