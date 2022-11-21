KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s bitter chill is a reminder that even colder weather will soon arrive in the Kansas City area.

That means higher heating bills for people already struggling to make ends meet.

To help, Spire announced it is expanding eligibility requirements for its program to help customers pay their natural gas bill.

The program is called DollarHelp and normally helps households with income up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Beginning Nov. 21, Spire is expanding the program to offer help to Missouri customers with a household income up to 300% of the federal poverty level.

If you need a little help covering your costs, information on the program is available on Spire’s website at SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.

The DollarHelp program is now managed through the United Way.

Spire customers can donate $1 a month to help other customers in need pay down high heating costs. Customers can also make a larger donation to the program through their Spire online accounts or by calling customer service.

Anyone can learn more about the DollarHelp program online at SpireEnergy.com/DollarHelp.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.