INDEPENDNCE, Mo. — Staying warm got a little more expensive for millions of Missouri homeowners. Many are seeing increased utility bills because of rate increases implemented last year.

There is a free program that may help you recoup some of those costs.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, the city of Independence, and Spire partnered to provide free weatherization services.

Eligible homeowners in Independence, Missouri, can receive help from Habitat for Humanity on projects like caulking, weather-stripping, attic insulation, water heater replacement, and furnace repair.

Grants from Spire and Independence cover the costs of the projects.

Spire said the improvements will help customers save money on their utility bills. It will also help reduce the usage of natural resources.

Some homeowners may also be eligible for help with health and safety issues, roof or HVAC repair or replacement, dangerous tree removal, and building or repairing ramps.

You can learn more about the program and how to quality by calling 816-542-0569 or emailing Homes@trumanhabitat.org.

