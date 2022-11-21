KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Well, we made to Thanksgiving week!

There’s more than likely going to be travel in some way on your schedule this week. Luckily, here in the Midwest, the weather should cooperating for the most part. Wednesday and Sunday will be the best to get around.

Clouds will be increasing across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front and low. Only a few showers are possible to our south as the clouds are coming in.

Regional future radar as of 4 PM this Wednesday. The cold front will be to our west across Kansas.

The holiday itself will likely be windy and cloudy around KC as the front is moving through during the pre-sunrise hours. At this point, we’re thinking that some scattered showers are possible, but nothing too impactful.

Scattered showers are possible across areas south of I-70 Thursday.

Sunday is murky as another quick front rolls through. Our two long-range models are split on rainfall at this point.

Looking forward, we should be feeling much better about our temperatures for the rest of the month. After a 10-day stretch of winter cold, we should be stay above normal for a change from now into early December.

The Climate Prediction Center has a bullseye of above average temperatures over the Midwest and southern U.S. to end the month.

After heavy rain on Nov. 4 and four other days with smaller totals, we’re at least out of “extreme drought” territory.

Drought monitor as of Monday, November 21st

Rainfall looking ahead doesn’t seem overly promising. Near normal amounts of precip won’t help close the remaining 4″ gap on the year.

CPC has us and most of the country in a near-average range for precipitation.

We’ll continue to keep you updated, right here at FOX 4!

