KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an active snowstorm last week where the Kansas City area picked up 2-5 inches of snow, we’re now in a prolonged quiet stretch of weather.

Throughout this week, we’ll have a few systems sliding through the area, but hardly any moisture to produce rain/snow for us.

In the short-term, enjoy the warmth! We had great weather for early February over the past weekend, with sunshine and the 40s/50s. Monday, as morning clouds move out, we’re back into the 50s this afternoon!

Sunshine coming out this afternoon after morning clouds. Looking east along 31st Street.

Tuesday will be even warmer in the low 60s, which isn’t too far away from a record high. Tuesday’s past records:

68 degrees (1938) 67 degrees (1966) 67 degrees (1954)

After Tuesday, we’ll be cooling down for the second half of the work week into this weekend. Expect a quick trip to the low 30s Saturday before we’re back into the 40s Sunday.

Long Ranger as of 2 PM Monday

Even with the cooldown, we’ll likely stay dry throughout the week. If we look deep into the long-range models, they both try and bring in moisture with another, stronger low pressure system around the 16th-17th of February. We’ll see what happens there.

Focusing on the precipitation of late, this winter season has been dry overall to this point. Even with the snowfall last week, the total at KCI is 7.6″ for the season. That’s 2.5 inches below the mark and winter precipitation overall (rain and snow combined) is down by quite a bit.

Winter rain and snow stats so far for Kansas City

As a result, the drought monitor is looking more and more colorful around our area. Moderate to extreme drought continues from the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas into Kansas. Dry conditions continue for central and western Missouri.

Drought monitor for Kansas and Missouri

Local view of the drought monitor

I’d expect more yellow to be added to both maps with the update coming this Thursday.

In the meantime, continue to enjoy the warmth for now and then get the coats back out by Saturday!

